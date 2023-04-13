National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $336,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $194.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $170.83 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

