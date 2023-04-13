National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,231 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 167,090 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,795 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,719 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

