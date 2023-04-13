National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,316,171 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316,171 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pinterest by 627.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 278.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pinterest by 33.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $628,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $628,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,625 shares of company stock worth $3,995,038 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

