National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,793 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

