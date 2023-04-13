National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,778 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 435,867 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.1 %

LVS stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Recommended Stories

