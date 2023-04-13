Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 11,145 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

