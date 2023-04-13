Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,859 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 226.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 69.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $333.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $473.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. Pool’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.18.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

