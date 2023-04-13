Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,855 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 420,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,137,000 after purchasing an additional 362,501 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in ANSYS by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 57.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after buying an additional 176,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 53.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,406,000 after acquiring an additional 143,099 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ANSYS by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 127,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $316.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.27 and a 200-day moving average of $259.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.83.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

