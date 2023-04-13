Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 54,337 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $92.80 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average is $102.99.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

