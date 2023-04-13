Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 54,339 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

