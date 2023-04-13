Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,634 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.1 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $232.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $242.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

