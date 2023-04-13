Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,990 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $76.69.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.