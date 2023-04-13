Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Hershey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY stock opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.88. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $261.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.40.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

