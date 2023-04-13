Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 158,580 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,193. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

