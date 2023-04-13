Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 181,843 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,843 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.4101 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.