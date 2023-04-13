Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 27,029 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.