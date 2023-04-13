Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 46,486 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 366.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,486 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 14.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,837,000 after buying an additional 209,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total transaction of $2,021,642.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,896.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,632 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,933. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Five Below stock opened at $213.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.58. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

