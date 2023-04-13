Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 64,518 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,518 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE IHG opened at $67.63 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $72.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.78) to GBX 6,000 ($74.30) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

