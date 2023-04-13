Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155,347 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

TFC stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

