Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,692,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Encompass Health by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 736,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after buying an additional 343,910 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 25.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,975,000 after acquiring an additional 312,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EHC opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

