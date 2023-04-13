Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $147.66 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

