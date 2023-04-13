Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,447 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on O. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

