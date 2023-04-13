Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 651,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,069,000 after purchasing an additional 128,088 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

Shares of AWK opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.07 and its 200 day moving average is $146.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

