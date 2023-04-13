Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.33 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 405,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Boston Partners raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after buying an additional 1,362,617 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,936,000 after acquiring an additional 857,732 shares during the period.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.