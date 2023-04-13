Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

NYSE:EFX opened at $195.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.97. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

