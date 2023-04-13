Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.85 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

FN stock opened at $101.19 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $120.24.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

