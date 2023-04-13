Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,599,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,590,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 257,489 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

