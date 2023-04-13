Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.16 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,494 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on COF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:COF opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

