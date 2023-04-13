Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.23 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 965,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 280,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 257,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

NYSE F opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

