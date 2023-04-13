Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.34 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,808,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 340,329 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASX. China Renaissance lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

