Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.36 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE JBT opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $94,017. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

