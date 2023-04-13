Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,215 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,238,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 615,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 121,897 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.09, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.50. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

