Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

