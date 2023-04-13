Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.35 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,773 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $165,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

