Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.46 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in General Mills by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

