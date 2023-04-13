Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of LKQ worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,572,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.31 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

