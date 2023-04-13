Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

