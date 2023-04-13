Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in WNS were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of WNS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 59,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 266,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

WNS Trading Down 1.1 %

WNS stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $94.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.