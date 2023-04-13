Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.04 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

