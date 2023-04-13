Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 716,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAK shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.