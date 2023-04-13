Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,055,884 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055,884 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.66 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $230,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 975,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

