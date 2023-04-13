Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 23,708 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,950,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,216,000 after acquiring an additional 650,645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,851,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,344,000 after buying an additional 1,069,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,433,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,827,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

