Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 38,261 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

