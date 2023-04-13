Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 85,862 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,862 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Chevron worth $179,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 93,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 39,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.82 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.20. The company has a market cap of $323.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.