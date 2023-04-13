Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 92,401 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

