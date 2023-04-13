Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 92,470 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92,470 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.