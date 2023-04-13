Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 9,785 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

