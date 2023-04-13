Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edison International Price Performance

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 184.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

