Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,199 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $1,288,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,389,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after buying an additional 417,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

