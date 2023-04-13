Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.